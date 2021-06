RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Take a boat ride to Peanut island on the Peanut Island Boat Shuttle. Open 7 days a week, the first boat taxi leaves for Peanut Island at 10 A.M. until 5 A.M. with the last boat taxi leaving to Peanut island at 3:30 P.M.

Don't worry about missing a boat taxi because they have boat taxis departing from the Riviera Beach Marina every 25 minutes.

For more information, visit the Peanut Island Boat Shuttle website or call at 561-777-0438.