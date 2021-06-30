Watch
The Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea

An outside view of the Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea.
Posted at 2:39 PM, Jun 30, 2021
PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea offers a variety of religious services much like any other church, but was sets them apart is its stunning architecture.

The church is known for it's beautiful stained glass windows and Koi ponds found behinds the church.

A pond on the grounds of the Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea.

The church is very active with their church services and offer in-person and online worship, community outreach, and youth groups.

For more information on the Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea, visit their webpage.

141 S County Rd,
Palm Beach, FL 33480
(561) 655-4554

11:27 AM, Jun 16, 2021
