John G's best seller Almond French toast.
Posted at 2:26 PM, Jun 30, 2021
MANALAPAN, Fla. — John G's has an award-winning breakfast. It is traditional American food including their best seller Almond French toast and their famous ethnics omelets.

Their one-of-a-kind lunch has something for everyone. From the cherished chili or Detroit sliders to the best Ruben around. You will also like their healthy options, like avocado toast or our fresh, delicious salads. Last but not least, don't forget to try their famous seafood dishes, including their all-time favorite fish & chips.

John G's Restaurant
264 S Ocean Blvd.
Manalapan, FL 33462

