WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — H.G. Rooster's is Florida's oldest gay bar. The venue caught fire in May of 2020 and plans to reopen by the fall of 2021. Recently it received a historical designation from the city of West Palm Beach.

The bar has several theme nights including karaoke, bingo, and drag shows.

H.G. Rooster's Past, Present, and Future

RAW VIDEO: H.G. Roosters' past, present, and the future of rebuilding.

H.G. Rooster's

823 Belvedere Rd.

West Palm Beach, FL 33401