WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Mounts Botanical Garden is a 14-acre living plant museum with 25 spectacular display gardens that educate and inspire.

Imagine strolling through a tropical paradise where ever-changing beauty promotes a sense of awe and relaxation.

The Garden also features permanent sculptures, exhibits, events, a gift shop, and a nursery filled with Florida natives, butterfly plants, ornamentals, and more.