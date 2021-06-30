Watch
Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge

A view of the Loxahatchee River.
Posted at 3:44 PM, Jun 30, 2021
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge is full of opportunities to be up close and personal with Florida's wildlife, especially the Alligators.

Paired with the visitor center and its various trails, you can easily spend the day here. The refuge has walking and canoeing trails for visitors to explore. Boat tours and night walks are also available for those looking for some more adventure.

Because it is a wildlife refuge, you are sure to run into your fair share of Everglades wildlife. To see some of the animals you might see, click here.

Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge
10216 Lee Rd,
Boynton Beach, FL 33473
(561) 732-3684

