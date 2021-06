PEANUT ISLAND, Fla. — If you are looking for a little piece of history, John F. Kennedy's bunker also known as the Detachment Hotel is located on Peanut Island.

The bunker was made to protect the Kennedy's if a nuclear war would have broken out. The bunker offers a little piece of Florida history from a much different time in America.

Alan Diaz/AP In this photo taken Friday, Feb. 26, 2016, photos of President John F. Kennedy, flowers, an American flag, and a photo of a a mushroom cloud, are displayed inside a bunker on Peanut Island in Riviera Beach, Fla. The bunker where President Kennedy would have been whisked if World War III erupted while he vacationed in Florida may face a bigger threat than Soviet missiles ever posed: a battle between its operators and the Port of Palm Beach. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)

The bunker's address is 6500 Peanut Island Rd, Riviera Beach, FL 33404.