The Square Grouper Tiki Bar in Jupiter has grown to become one of the most popular watering holes on the water.

It is the home of several music videos, including Alan Jackson’s hit “It’s Five O’clock Somewhere” with Jimmy Buffett and "Long Way to Go." ABC’s “The Bachelorette” filmed part of an episode for hometown dates in 2019.

A little hidden gem nestled among the palm trees at the end of Love Street, with beautiful water views of the Jupiter Inlet and its famous lighthouse, this local landmark boasts the 19-slip Castaways Marina and the most stunning scenery in the area.

Live music is on stage seven days a week, from fantastic local bands to some of the music industry’s most famous artists.