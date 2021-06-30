Watch
LifestyleHidden Gems

Actions

Ann Norton Sculpture Gardens

items.[0].image.alt
Ann Norton Sculpture Garden
Ann Norton Sculpture Garden's outdoor classroom.
Ann Norton Sculpture Garden's outdoor classroom.
5 fun things to do this weekend (3/30 - 4/1)
Posted at 10:15 AM, Jun 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-30 10:15:16-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Ann Norton’s monumental, silent, mysterious sculptures built in situ over a period of 15 years were intended to be discovered as surprises amidst the dense, jungle-like vegetation. The Gardens, designed by world-renowned botanist Sir Peter Smithers as a rare palm garden, represent Ann’s commitment to conservation and the preservation of a quiet retreat in the midst of a burgeoning city. The Gardens’ assemblage of over 250 rare palm species, cycads, and unusual tropicals is recognized as one of the largest public collections in Florida. It is a rare gift to experience the union of this powerful art and the naturalness of the landscape.

Ann Norton Sculpture Gardens
253 Barcelona Road
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'South Florida's Hidden Gems' 480x360

Hidden Gems

11:27 AM, Jun 16, 2021