PALM BEACH, Fla. — Palm Beach Par 3 Golf Course is located between the Intracoastal and Atlantic Ocean and is open to the public.

Designed by world-renowned golf course architect Dick Wilson and his apprentice Joe Lee, the Palm Beach Par 3 Golf Course was built by Michael Phipps and opened for play in 1961. It was privately owned until 1973 when the Town of Palm Beach purchased it for $5 million. The course was recently renovated and redesigned in 2009 by Hall of Fame golfer Raymond Floyd.

The beautiful clubhouse features a fully stocked golf shop on the first floor, along with expert dining at our second-floor restaurant, al Fresco. Enjoy breakfast, lunch or dinner with exquisite ocean views.

Palm Beach Par 3 Golf Course Designer Raymond Floyd, accompanied by the quote, ‘My philosophy is work within the land to create a golf course that looks natural, that flows and fits into the overall landscape. It’s been touted twice by Golf Digest as “The Best Par 3 in the U.S.,” and it was ranked No. 1 by Golf Magazine (second-place award given to the short course at Augusta National). It has also been listed among Golf Range Magazine’s Top 25 Short Courses in America for the two years there has been a poll.

Professionals love it, too. In its early days, it was popular with the founders of the LPGA. Contemporary LPGA members liked it so much they chose the Par 3 as the location for the annual LPGA Pro-Am event for 20 pros, from 1983 until 2000. Additionally, it’s been the location of the LPGA Pro-Am 50th Anniversary celebration and tournament. Many PGA Tour members have also enjoyed the Par 3 over the years.

The Town is proud of the Par 3’s historical worldwide recognition and elite status as one of the best. Celebrating its 50th birthday, the beautifully restored Par 3 is well on its way to regaining its glory, when it was ranked No. 1 in the country.

Palm Beach Par 3 Golf Course

2345 S Ocean Blvd.

Palm Beach, FL 33480