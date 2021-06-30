Watch
Riverbend Park - Loxahatchee River Battlefield Park

Posted at 4:13 PM, Jun 30, 2021
JUPTIER, Fla. — This section of the Riverbend Park is a historical site where the Seminole Wars are said to have taken place. The Loxahatchee River Battlefield Park holds a big piece of Florida's history, which visitors can learn about.

The park is part of an effort to preserve Floridian archaeology. You can even become a member of the Trail of Florida’s Indian Heritage to become more involved and learn more about Florida's past.

For more information of the Battlefield Park or Florida's Native American history, visit their webpage.

Loxahatchee River Battlefield Park
9060 Indiantown Rd,
Jupiter, FL 33478
(561) 741-1359

11:27 AM, Jun 16, 2021
