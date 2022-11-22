Many of our neighbors in the Palm Beaches and the Treasure Coast are facing rising costs, making it difficult to make ends meet. The holiday season can amplify these challenges, but we can come together to bring relief and hope to those in need.

That’s why WPTV is collaborating with all of the local United Way Organizations in the Palm Beaches and Treasure Coast to bring you "Season of Hope."

"Season of Hope" is a heartfelt, community-wide food drive dedicated to supporting families right here in South Florida. Beginning Monday, Nov. 9 through Monday, Dec. 14, we're collecting non-perishable food items and toys that will stay in the Palm Beaches and the Treasure Coast to brighten the lives of our neighbors.

In addition to all of the local United Way Organizations in the Palm Beaches and Treasure Coast, we’re also grateful for the support of our generous sponsors — Seacoast Bank, Lytal, Reiter, Smith, Ivey & Fronrath, and American Van Lines — who have joined us in this mission to bring the essentials of hope and joy to local families this holiday season.

All area Seacoast Bank branches will be drop-off locations for food. Click here to find a Seacoast Bank near you.

Here’s how you can be part of it:



Donate food: Your gift of non-perishable food can make a meaningful difference.

Give financially: Use the form below or text WPTV to 50155 to contribute and bring hope to families in need.

to to contribute and bring hope to families in need. December 11 all-day toy drive at WPTV 1100 Banyan Blvd. West Palm Beach, FL 33401 from 6 a.m. - 7 p.m.

December 12 - United Way of Palm Beach County (sort, wrap and pack toy bags at Palm Beach County Food Bank location)

Spread the word: Even if you're unable to donate, sharing "Season of Hope" with friends, family and the community can help us reach more families and make this season brighter.

This campaign is a WPTV initiative in collaboration with the Scripps Howard Fund, a 501(c)(3) organization. Contributions to this campaign will be used to support the West Palm Beach and Treasure Coast area and are tax-deductible.