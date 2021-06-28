Watch
LifestyleHidden Gems

Actions

The Wick Theatre and Costume Museum

items.[0].image.alt
Kay Renz Public Relations
"A Chorus Line" is showing at The Wick Theatre in Boca Raton until May 30, 2021.
_A Chorus Line_ is showing at The Wick Theatre in Boca Raton until May 30, 2021.jpg
Posted at 3:40 PM, Jun 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-28 15:40:00-04

BOCA RATON, Fla. — The Wick Theatre and Costume Museum is a joint theatre company and museum housing plays and costume exhibits.

Each season, Kimberly Wick curates a themed exhibit from the Wick family's Broadway ans costume collection, which is well over 2 million pieces. They just wrapped up their Roaring 20's exhibit.

woman in a 1920's style red dress and headband.
A piece from the Wick Costume Museum's Roaring 20's exhibit.

The museum is currently working on a Victorian era exhibition, which will display costumes from Broadway productions that are set in that era.

The museum is set to reopen this fall with tours and luncheon events that range from cabarets and matinee performances for seasonal shows.

The Wick Theatre and Costume Museum
7901 N Federal Hwy,
Boca Raton, FL 33487
(561) 995-2333

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'South Florida's Hidden Gems' 480x360

Hidden Gems

11:27 AM, Jun 16, 2021