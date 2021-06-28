BOCA RATON, Fla. — The Wick Theatre and Costume Museum is a joint theatre company and museum housing plays and costume exhibits.

Each season, Kimberly Wick curates a themed exhibit from the Wick family's Broadway ans costume collection, which is well over 2 million pieces. They just wrapped up their Roaring 20's exhibit.

The Wick Costume Museum A piece from the Wick Costume Museum's Roaring 20's exhibit.

The museum is currently working on a Victorian era exhibition, which will display costumes from Broadway productions that are set in that era.

The museum is set to reopen this fall with tours and luncheon events that range from cabarets and matinee performances for seasonal shows.

The Wick Theatre and Costume Museum

7901 N Federal Hwy,

Boca Raton, FL 33487

(561) 995-2333