PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Mirasol Park in Palm Beach Gardens is a quiet space with lots of activities.

Features



Baseball / Softball

Basketball Court

Exercise Equipment

Grill

Multipurpose Field

Multipurpose Trail

Pavilion

Picnic Tables

Playground

Restrooms

Volleyball

Directions

Take PGA Boulevard west over the Turnpike overpass and turn right onto Mirasol Drive. Enter next roundabout and take first exit onto Jog Road North. The park will be on your left-hand side.

Mirasol Park IMG_1437.jpeg Mirasol Park in Palm Beach Gardens is a quiet space with lots of activities. T.A. Walker IMG_1438.jpeg Mirasol Park in Palm Beach Gardens is a quiet space with lots of activities. T.A. Walker IMG_1439.jpeg Mirasol Park in Palm Beach Gardens is a quiet space with lots of activities. T.A. Walker IMG_1440.jpeg Mirasol Park in Palm Beach Gardens is a quiet space with lots of activities. T.A. Walker IMG_1441.jpeg Mirasol Park in Palm Beach Gardens is a quiet space with lots of activities. T.A. Walker IMG_1443.jpeg Mirasol Park in Palm Beach Gardens is a quiet space with lots of activities. T.A. Walker IMG_1445.jpeg Mirasol Park in Palm Beach Gardens is a quiet space with lots of activities. T.A. Walker IMG_1446.jpeg Mirasol Park in Palm Beach Gardens is a quiet space with lots of activities. T.A. Walker

.

