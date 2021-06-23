PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Mirasol Park in Palm Beach Gardens is a quiet space with lots of activities.
Features
- Baseball / Softball
- Basketball Court
- Exercise Equipment
- Grill
- Multipurpose Field
- Multipurpose Trail
- Pavilion
- Picnic Tables
- Playground
- Restrooms
- Volleyball
Directions
Take PGA Boulevard west over the Turnpike overpass and turn right onto Mirasol Drive. Enter next roundabout and take first exit onto Jog Road North. The park will be on your left-hand side.
Mirasol Park
IMG_1437.jpeg
T.A. Walker
IMG_1438.jpeg
T.A. Walker
IMG_1439.jpeg
T.A. Walker
IMG_1440.jpeg
T.A. Walker
IMG_1441.jpeg
T.A. Walker
IMG_1443.jpeg
T.A. Walker
IMG_1445.jpeg
T.A. Walker
IMG_1446.jpeg
T.A. Walker
