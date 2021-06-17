JUPITER, Fla. — In Jupiter's Abacoa Town Center there is a beachy restaurant called Jumby Bay Island Grill where it's "Always Island Time." Its tropical "vibe" changes as it gets later in the day. In the mornings perfect for a quick business launch, by happy hour a lively and fun professional crowd stop by, evenings are ideal for a family dinner, and by nighttime a club with drink specials for the students of Florida Atlantic University.

PRO TIP: Kids eat free on Tuesday (from the kid's menu) with an adult entree purchase.

Their daily Fresh Catch Fishbowl is delightful and usually features Mahi Mahi, Red Snapper, or Yellow Tail caught and brought straight in from the Atlantic Ocean.

Jumby Bay Island Grill Jumby Bay Island Grill's Fresh Fishbowl has a fresh catch brought straight from the Atlantic Ocean on a truck to the restaurant.