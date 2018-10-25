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Staff

Anchors
Hollani Davis 2023

Hollani Davis

Ashley Glass 2026

Ashley Glass

Vannia Joseph

Vannia Joseph

Meghan McRoberts 2024

Meghan McRoberts

Janny Rodriguez 2023

Janny Rodriguez

Tania Rogers 2025

Tania Rogers

Jon Shainman 2023

Jon Shainman

Mike Trim 2023

Mike Trim

Todd Wilson 2023

Todd Wilson

First Alert Weather
Walter Kelley

Walter Kelley

Skylar Spinler

Skylar Spinler

Sami Squires

Sami Squires

James Wieland 2023

James Wieland

Reporters
Brooke Chau 2024

Brooke Chau

Cassandra Garcia 2023

Cassandra Garcia

Samantha Gutierrez

Samantha Gutierrez

Tyler Hatfield headshot

Tyler Hatfield

Johann Hoffend 2023

Johann Hoffend

Michael Hoffman headshot

Michael Hoffman

Kate Hussey 2023

Kate Hussey

Victor Jorges 2023

Victor Jorges

KATIE LAGRONE 600x400.png

Katie LaGrone

Joel Lopez 2023

Joel Lopez

John Matarese 2023

John Matarese

Kayla McDermott

Kayla McDermott

Jamie Ostroff 2024

Jamie Ostroff

Zitlali Solace June, 10, 2024

Zitlali Solache

Matt Sczesny 2023

Matt Sczesny

Christy Waite

Christy Waite

TA Walker 2023

T.A. Walker

Kate Wentzel 2023

Kate Wentzel

Sports
Kendall Hyde 2023

Kendall Hyde

Eleanor Sheahan

Eleanor Sheahan

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