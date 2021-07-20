Watch
Seminole Inn

Seminole Inn
There's a mystique that remains unique to the Seminole Country Inn as its pleasant surroundings bring back a sense of an Old Florida that only a special few get to experience again.<br/>A charmingly restored inn located in Indiantown, Florida, in the heart of Florida's cattle and citrus country. Come and see what Florida is really like.
Posted at 11:10 AM, Jul 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-20 11:10:23-04

The twilight grandeur of the "Old South" is captured as you enter through grand double French doors into the main lobby. Adorned with its open fireplace graciously framed with winding staircases to the sitting room above, the nostalgia of an era gone by sweeps over visitors. A glance through the area reveals the original solid brass wall fixtures and bronze chandeliers molded to the crest of royalty. The pecky cypress ceiling and hardwood floors which Mr. Warfield specified in the original plans highlight the room with grace and style which cannot be described with words.

The Seminole Inn's Address
15885 SW Warfield Blvd, Indiantown, FL 34956

