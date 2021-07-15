Watch
Sunrise views over the Intracoastal from South Cove Natural Area

Visitors can stroll down a 556-foot boardwalk that extends to one of three mangrove islands within the Lake Worth Lagoon. Six acres of restored wetlands support local fisheries, wading birds, manatees, and sea turtles. Metered parking is available along Flagler Drive.
Posted at 1:54 PM, Jul 15, 2021
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — South Cove is one of three natural areas on Lake Worth built by Palm Beach County with the help of other agencies aimed at restoring some of the estuary's natural features and habitats lost through decades of development. The area covers six acres and includes three small man-made islands on Lake Worth just north of the Royal Palm Bridge along North Flagler.

There is a 556-foot boardwalk that leads out to the first and largest of the three islands. All three islands are covered with mangroves, reds, blacks and whites, and grasses. Rocks line the outer edges of the islands, while the landward sides are built like sand dunes, sloped to provide varying exposure to the tides. Look closely at the shoreline and you'll see fiddler crabs doing their thing.

We can see the islands becoming magnets for shorebirds as the mangroves mature. During your visit, you can spot snowy egrets, little blue herons, grackles, and cormorants. Both ibis and brown pelicans flew overhead but did not land on any of the islands. There is no parking at the natural area but there are lots, garages nearby, and metered parking is available along Flagler Drive. Boardwalk entrance is ¼ mile north of the intersection of Okeechobee Blvd. and Flagler Dr.

