Blowing Rocks Preserve

Protecting Florida's widlife
Blowing Rocks Preserve
Waves breaking onto shore at Blowing Rock Preserve.
Waves breaking onto shore at Blowing Rock
Posted at 3:02 PM, Jun 30, 2021
HOBE SOUND, Fla. — Get in touch with nature at Blowing Rocks Preserve. Named after the largest rocky Anastasia limestone shoreline on the Atlantic coast, their shoreline surely isn't the only natural achievement for the preserve. Many endangered plant and animal species call Blowing Rocks Preserve home.

Hawley Education Center
An entrance to the Hawley Education Center at Blowing Rocks Preserve.

The learning opportunities are also plentiful here. Visit the Hawley Education Center to learn about all of the great plant and critters and their history. The preserve also offers events and volunteer opportunities for those who are interested in playing a role in the preservation of endangered habitats.

In addition to this, you can read various blog posts and watch videos on endangered species and about the preserve on their website.

Trees along dirt path on the Sea Grape Tunnel.
The Sea Grape Tunnel walk way at Blowing Rocks Preserve.

The preserve also offers a more slow placed scenic environment for their quests to enjoy. You can walk along their Sea Grape Tunnel and become get to know more wildlife.

Blowing Rocks Preserve
574 S Beach Rd,
Hobe Sound, FL 33455
(561) 744-6668

