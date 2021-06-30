HOBE SOUND, Fla. — Get in touch with nature at Blowing Rocks Preserve. Named after the largest rocky Anastasia limestone shoreline on the Atlantic coast, their shoreline surely isn't the only natural achievement for the preserve. Many endangered plant and animal species call Blowing Rocks Preserve home.

Blowing Rocks Preserve An entrance to the Hawley Education Center at Blowing Rocks Preserve.

The learning opportunities are also plentiful here. Visit the Hawley Education Center to learn about all of the great plant and critters and their history. The preserve also offers events and volunteer opportunities for those who are interested in playing a role in the preservation of endangered habitats.

In addition to this, you can read various blog posts and watch videos on endangered species and about the preserve on their website.

Blowing Rocks Preserve The Sea Grape Tunnel walk way at Blowing Rocks Preserve.

The preserve also offers a more slow placed scenic environment for their quests to enjoy. You can walk along their Sea Grape Tunnel and become get to know more wildlife.

Blowing Rocks Preserve

574 S Beach Rd,

Hobe Sound, FL 33455

(561) 744-6668