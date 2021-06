STUART. FLA. — The Black Marlin is a bar and seafood grill that is open until midnight with bartenders who are more than happy to whip up your favorite cocktail or serve you up a cold glass of your favorite beer.

The restaurant's main focus is on giving their customers quality drinks and offer a wide range of spirits and liquors.

The Black Marlin

53 West Osceola Street,

Stuart, Florida, 34996

722-286-3126