Angry Moon Cigars Zino Platinum Lounge

Posted at 1:41 PM, Jun 30, 2021
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Full liquor and a waterfront lounge will make your stay comfortable and enjoyable. Beautiful staff and outstanding service, live piano music, and entertainment every weekend. Impressive selection of cigars, rare wines, spirits, and over a hundred different aged scotches.

"Tuesday nights are the real hidden gem. Todd play[s] piano at 10:30 [p.m. and they have a] good drink selection and great people," said WPTV staffer John Gibson.

2401 Pga Blvd. Ste 188
Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410

