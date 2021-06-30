BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Bedner's Farm Fresh Market brings its customers a variety of locally grown produce that is tasty, yet affordable. When you shop at Bedner's, you can be certain that you are purchasing from a safe & reliable food source. They say you'll, "You'll come in as a customer and leave as a friend."

They are famous for their fall festival pumpkin patches which is set to open on Sept. 25.

Bedner's Farm Fresh Market takes great pride in being one of the few remaining family-owned and operated farmer's markets in South Florida, bringing you fresh produce from the farm, grown right outside their back door.

In the early 1950's, Arthur Bedner and his new bride Henrietta, relocated to South Florida from Bridgeville, Pennsylvania to follow his dream of a new life in the farming industry. Bedner farm was established in 1960 in Palm Beach County, where it is still thriving today, yielding vast crops of cucumbers and peppers that are primarily sold and distributed along the east coast of the United States.

Art Bedner's great passion for farming was instilled in his children at a young age. Still today, his 3 sons, Charles, Bruce, and Steve, along with his grandson Jesse, continue to carry on Art's legacy for farming. The Bedner's are hands-on farmers that are dedicated to producing the freshest and highest level of quality produce available and delivering it to you, their valued customers.

The Bedner's spring garden, generally for the pleasure of family and friends, brings forth the most delicious, sweetest tasting corn that a mouth has ever tasted. The demand for this luscious vegetable has far exceeded its production year after year. It is for this reason that the Bedners decided to expand beyond the fields and bring their fresh harvested fruits and vegetables to the public for their enjoyment.

