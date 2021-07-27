Little Moir's Food Shack

JUPITER, Fla. — Established in 2002, Little Moir's has three location.

Comprised of Food Shack / Maxi’s Lineup, Leftovers Cafe, and Hibiscus Street Catering, all locations are found in Jupiter.

Maxi's Lineup, named after the owners son, has live music throughout the weekends.

The restaurant has an extensive menu with a variety of creative dishes ranging from Grilled Shrip Eggrolls to Jupiter's Famous Indoroni (Grown up Mac-n-Cheese).

Their menu has a a little something for everyone and enjoyed by all, which is reflected in the restaurant's slogan.

"From top scholar to blue collar. Food for all walks of life," is there motto and emphasizes how important their customers are to them.

Over the decade that the restaurant has been open the menu the menu has constantly changed. One this that has remained is there signature dish Sweet Potato crusted fish over salad is is the most popular menu item.