PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Established in 2014, Think Greek stared off as the only Greek food truck serving the Treasure Coast area.

Now, they are a restaurant located on 644 SW Port St. Lucie Blvd, Port St. Lucie, FL 34953.

Many of their menu items come with a twist like the Gyropitakia, which is a Greek wonton and won Yelp's Best Bite on the Beach at the Food Networks - South Beach Wine and Food Festival in 2020.

Being first generation Greek Americans, they take authentic Greek foods and traditions and share them with their customers.