We've been told that Brass Ring Pub has the coldest beer and the best burgers in town.

There are three locations in North Palm Beach, Royal Palm Beach and Jupiter.

One of the 1,563 Google reviews reads, "First off, if you’re looking for a place with all the bells and whistles, keep on movin’. This place is dark, loud with great music and friendly...BEST burgers I’ve ever had, and definitely Best in Florida! Can’t recommend this place enough."

The pubs have games, pool tables, music and sports on TV.

Another Google review reads, "Thought I died and went to heaven. The burgers, wings, and beer are amazing!!"

See the menu, locations and more on their website.