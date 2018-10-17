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Politics
Elections Local
Florida Election 2026: Key deadlines, early voting locations
Scott Sutton
National Politics
Court appears skeptical of Trump administration's California ballot lawsuit
AP via Scripps News Group
National Politics
Trump heads to Mississippi as more red states enter the midterm conversation
Joe St. George
National Politics
DOJ orders California counties to set aside ballots from suspected noncitizens
Karina Tsui, Maria Aguilar Prieto, Isa Mudannayake
National Politics
Trump at South Florida rally revives the idea of military intervention in Cuba
AP via Scripps News Group
Elections Local
Could long fingernails, large fingers impact your vote?
Joel Lopez
National Politics
From taxes to abortion rights, these measures could have a national impact
Joe St. George
National Politics
Trump says he ordered the DOJ's lawsuit over Alaska's US Senate race
AP via Scripps News Group
National Politics
Democrats tout momentum as early voting rises ahead of midterms
Nathaniel Reed
National Politics
Supreme Court says New Hampshire can limit use of student IDs for voting
John Fritze
Scripps News Investigates
Judge reins in armed ICE agents investigating voter fraud
Patrick Terpstra
National Politics
Trump’s trade fight with Canada hits home along Maine border
Nathaniel Reed
National Politics
Trump strongly defends controversial Ramaswamy ad featuring opponent's mother
Scripps News Group
National Politics
Trump, tariffs and health care: Takeaways from two Senate debates
Joe St. George
Elections Local
Palm Beach County teachers are relying on voters to keep jobs and pay
Hollani Davis
Real Estate News
Florida Senate president opposes Amendment 3
Matt Sczesny
National Politics
Kamala Harris returns to campaign trail as 2028 speculation grows
Scripps News Group
National Politics
El-Sayed, Rogers debate in closely watched Michigan Senate race
Justin Boggs
National Politics
Ohio Democrat Amy Acton’s childhood abuse thrust into governor’s race
Scripps News Group
National Politics
Bloomberg opens his wallet, spending $80 million to boost Democrats
Scripps News Group
Elections Local
Moskowitz, Singer discuss Israel, economy in congressional forum
Zitlali Solache
National Politics
Democrats fear Black voter slippage puts MI Senate race closer than expected
Jeff Zeleny, Eric Bradner
National Politics
Abdul El-Sayed emphasizes Muslim faith after Trump calls him a ‘jihadist’
Scripps News Group
Trump
Trump returns to Mar-a-Lago, security heightened
Michael Hoffman
Elections Local
How to report voting problems
Scott Sutton
Elections Local
Palm Beach County launches new voter app
Scott Sutton
National News
Inflation and the Iran war put pressure on Republicans ahead of the midterms
Nathaniel Reed
Elections Local
How to confirm your vote was counted
Scott Sutton
Elections Local
Voter ID requirements: What you need to vote
Scott Sutton
Elections Local
What's on my ballot? Voter Guide 2026
Scott Sutton
Elections Local
How to find your polling place
Scott Sutton
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