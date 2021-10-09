Lola Chiq Boutique

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Sisters Maria and Marietta Mercado always had a flair for “dress up.” Growing up in Puerto Rico, the Mercado sisters knew all about the personal, intimate experience of boutique shopping. After pursuing individual careers, Marietta as a PR professional and Maria as an attorney, they decided to pursue a more fashionable avenue. The idea to “handpick” items and selling them at trunk shows emerged, and in 2010 Lola Chiq was born. As the business grew, in 2011 they opened their brick and mortar store in Downtown Palm Beach Gardens in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. The clothes at Lola Chiq reflect the personal style of both sisters who scour the world in the search for styles that are affordable and wearable, yet unique. They only carry a limited amount of pieces per style to make sure that the attention is only on you.