SINGER ISLAND, Fla. — Batch 3800 custom Bourbon

You’ll have to crack open a barrel instead of a treasure chest for Batch 3800 at the Palm Beach Marriott Singer Island Beach Resort & Spa. Batch is 3800 Restaurant & Lounge’s handcrafted bourbon created in partnership with Maker’s Mark. Chef Larry LaValley traveled to the distiller’s Loretto, Kentucky, headquarters, tasted and experimented, and combined nine staves to create Batch 3800. The result is a smooth pour with hints of honey and vanilla, and it’s perfectly palatable neat, on the rocks, and in a cocktail – or, you can take home a whole bottle.

Palm Beach Marriott Singer Island Beach Resort & Spa’s Public Amenities

Palm Beach Marriott Singer Island Beach Resort & Spa The resort’s oceanfront Reef Tiki Bar offers a shady respite from the Florida sun for visitors and locals alike.

Although one of the poshest hotels in the area, Palm Beach Marriott Singer Island Beach Resort & Spa offers perks and pleasantries to the public, as well as to its guests and travelers. Enjoy a delicious signature cocktail and Pacific Rim cuisine, while taking in the spectacular view.

Palm Beach Marriott Singer Island Beach Resort & Spa The resort’s spa, SiSpa, helps your cares melt away.

The resort’s spa, SiSpa, helps your cares melt away. Enjoy soothing massages, rejuvenating body treatments, cleansing facials, beautiful blowouts, and indulgent pedicures and manicures. The 8,500-square-foot facility features eight suites named after the majestic oceans and seas from around the world. In each suite, unique and specialized treatments, inspired by indigenous elements and customs from different cultures, are delivered by experienced spa professionals. Open to the public, a visit to the spa grants you access to all resort amenities for the day, including the private beach, pools, and lounge areas