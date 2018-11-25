Show Caption Hide Caption Previous Next

Latest South Florida forecast from Storm Team 5

Fog is the word of the morning, visibility is reduced so you'll need to give yourself some extra time if getting on the road. Most of our area is under a Dense Fog Advisory until 9am.

Other than that it's a mild morning across our area with temperatures in the upper 60s along the coast and mid 60s inland.