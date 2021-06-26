Watch
Shuckers on the Beach

T.A. Walker
Posted at 11:12 AM, Jun 26, 2021
JENSEN BEACH, Fla. — Shuckers on the Beach is located inside the Island Beach Resort.

Savor deliciously inventive cuisine that takes the contemporary to the extraordinary.

Bold flavors inspired techniques and the freshest ingredients make every meal a culinary adventure. Enjoy signature seafood, steaks, pasta, and salads, all prepared with finesse and flair. See and be seen at the lively bar and lounge, or take in the scene while dining amidst the breeze.

Shuckers on the Beach
9800 S Ocean Dr.
Jensen Beach, FL 34957

