WELLINGTON, Fla. — The International Polo Club Palm Beach is the premier polo destination in the world, hosting the largest field of high-goal teams and the most prestigious polo tournaments in the United States. Polo enthusiasts descend upon Wellington, Fla., each winter season to enjoy their love of the sport in the most prominent and well‐equipped polo facility.

The polo season starts in Jan. each year and the main matches are played on Sundays when there is a rowdy and boisterous brunch where people go to be seen.

International Polo Club Palm Beach

3667 120th Ave S.

Wellington, FL 33414