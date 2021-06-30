Watch
LifestyleHidden Gems

Actions

International Polo Club Palm Beach

Sunday brunches
items.[0].videoTitle
World Polo League in Wellington for their first major event of the year
Posted at 5:53 PM, Jun 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-30 17:55:26-04

WELLINGTON, Fla. — The International Polo Club Palm Beach is the premier polo destination in the world, hosting the largest field of high-goal teams and the most prestigious polo tournaments in the United States. Polo enthusiasts descend upon Wellington, Fla., each winter season to enjoy their love of the sport in the most prominent and well‐equipped polo facility.

The polo season starts in Jan. each year and the main matches are played on Sundays when there is a rowdy and boisterous brunch where people go to be seen.

International Polo Club Palm Beach
3667 120th Ave S.
Wellington, FL 33414

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'South Florida's Hidden Gems' 480x360

Hidden Gems

11:27 AM, Jun 16, 2021
Hidden Gems
Send us your Hidden Gems of South Florida.