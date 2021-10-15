How to watch WPTV on any device, any time from anywhere

If you have a streaming device like Roku or Apple TV, watching your WPTV local news is easy.

Search "WPTV" to download the free app and get instant access to everything from top stories of the day and the latest headlines to your local weather forecast. Get your local news in English or Spanish, including special reports, local stories that impact you, and most importantly, watch your newscasts live.

You can think of it kind of like Netflix or Disney Plus but for your local WPTV news. Streaming is a great way to get WPTV news whenever you want, on your schedule.

Today more than ever, it's not always possible to watch WPTV the way you used to. So, whether you're at home on your big screen TV, at the gym or at soccer practice, we're here for you no matter what time of day or night. WPTV is helping you stay connected and informed about what's happening in your South Florida neighborhood.

Streaming WPTV news 'is so easy'

What? WPTV local news and weather on your schedule, 24 hours per day, seven days a week.

Where? Search WPTV on your streaming device like Roku, Fire TV, Android TV or Apple TV

Why? To get the stories you want, on your schedule. You can watch WPTV right from your TV, just like cable or satellite, on Roku, Fire TV, Android TV or Apple TV.

How Much Does It Cost? It's completely free. No subscription is required.