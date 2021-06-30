BOCA RATON, Fla. — Founded in 1984, Gumbo Limbo Nature Center is a unique cooperative project of the City of Boca Raton, the Greater Boca Raton Beach and Park District, Florida Atlantic University, and Friends of Gumbo Limbo.

Visitors take a break from the city bustle to enjoy a walk on their boardwalk, count the thousands of tropical fish in their aquariums, relax in their butterfly garden, or check on the patients in our sea turtle rehabilitation facility.

As a beacon for environmental education, research, and conservation, Gumbo Limbo’s 20 acres on the protected barrier island provide refuge to many varieties of plants and animals - some rare or endangered. It also represents a commitment to protect our natural resources by our staff, volunteers, and the organizations that comprise the Center.

The preservation of our natural environment and wildlife resources has been recognized as a national concern for all of our families.

Gumbo Limbo Nature Center

1801 N Ocean Blvd.

Boca Raton, FL 33432