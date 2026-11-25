Another round of heavy rain in Florida is once again raising concerns about flooding and flood insurance.

According to the Insurance Information Institute, as much as 80% of Florida homeowners don't carry flood insurance, even though just one inch of water in a home can cause $25,000 in damage.

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What to know about flood insurance in Florida



"Everyone is in a flood zone," says Lee Wiglesworth of Wiglesworth Rindom Insurance in Stuart. "It's just a matter of if you're in a high risk or a low risk."

He said many pass on the coverage because of costs, being in a low-risk zone and also not fully understanding their homeowners policy.

"If a hurricane comes and creates a flooding event, they think I have hurricane coverage," he said.

But those claims are often denied since homeowners policies only cover wind damage.

Experts say relying on FEMA in flood situations can leave homeowners short, since FEMA grants will cover temporary housing and essential repairs.

National flood insurance will cover $250,000 on the structure and $100,000 on the contents of a home.

Costs for flood insurance can vary from $600 to $1,300 a year.

In addition to national flood insurance, there are also options for flood insurance with private insurers, and there are waiting periods before policies become active.