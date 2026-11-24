RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Three weeks after historic flooding damaged and destroyed homes in Riviera Beach's Lone Pine community, residents are still gutting houses, searching for materials and relying on volunteers as they try to rebuild. Now, Mayor Douglas Lawson says the city is launching Rebuild Lone Pine Together, a community-driven initiative aimed at getting money, manpower and other resources to families who need help immediately.

WPTV's Michael Hoffman was in Lone Pine the night of the flooding and returned to the neighborhood weeks later.

WATCH: Riviera Beach launches effort to rebuild Lone Pine

Riviera Beach launches 'Rebuild Lone Pine Together' to help families recover from historic flooding

The water is gone, but signs of the destruction remain throughout the community. Dumpsters line streets outside gutted homes as families work to rebuild their lives heading into the holiday season.

Volunteers step in to help rebuild homes

Inside one of those damaged homes, Hoffman met Edward Carr.

Carr doesn't live in Lone Pine. He answered a call for volunteers after historic rainfall devastated the neighborhood.

"They said they needed some drywall, like replaced because they had flooding," Carr said. "So as you can see, I started pulling off the baseboards."

The family living in the home invited WPTV inside but asked to remain anonymous.

That's also where Hoffman met Denise Smith, another Lone Pine resident.

"We need a lot of hands because many hands make light work," Smith said. "It's what my grandmother used to say."

Smith's own home down the street was destroyed by the flooding. She showed WPTV images of the damage.

Despite being displaced herself, she was helping someone else rebuild.

For Smith and Carr, two needs stand out across Lone Pine: volunteers and building materials.

'Right now is the time for Riviera Beach to come together'

"Right now is the time for Riviera Beach to come together as one community," Lawson said.

Hoffman walked through Lone Pine with Lawson as they discussed what comes next for families who cannot afford to wait.

Lawson said the city is working to bring together $2 million in available funding. But he also acknowledged that accessing money can involve bureaucratic hurdles, while residents need help now.

That's where Rebuild Lone Pine Together comes in.

"It's really driven and led by the community," Lawson said. "It's focused on community advocates, leaders, nonprofits to come together with the resources, the funding, the dollars, the manpower."

The effort is designed to bring together organizations, volunteers and other partners capable of filling immediate needs as residents continue working to recover.

Lawson said the call for assistance goes far beyond Riviera Beach.

"We're calling across this country; we're saying we need support here in Riviera Beach and Lone Pine," Lawson said. "We're asking all our shareholders, all our partners, everybody just has an interest in supporting people to come provide support."

Three weeks later, residents are still displaced

Hoffman took the mayor's plan back to Smith and Carr.

Smith described herself as "optimistically hopeful."

But three weeks after the flooding, she also wants to see assistance reach residents faster.

"I'm the glass half full kind of person, but it's, you know, it's been three weeks, and I know there's a process," Smith said. "So I just hope that the wheels can start to turn a little bit faster, because people are displaced. I'm displaced, and people really don't have places to go."

For families approaching the holidays with damaged homes and uncertain living arrangements, the launch of Rebuild Lone Pine Together represents another potential path toward recovery.

But the work is only beginning.

WPTV will continue tracking the initiative, including whether the promised resources, volunteers and funding make their way to the families still rebuilding in Lone Pine.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

