MELBOURNE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis said Florida is preparing to seek additional federal disaster assistance after a second round of historic flooding inundated communities across the state, with the St. Johns River reaching record levels and hundreds of people requiring rescue.

Speaking Monday in Brevard County alongside state and local emergency officials, DeSantis said parts of Cocoa Beach and surrounding communities received 15 to 20 inches of rain in recent days. Many of those areas were still recovering from severe flooding earlier this month.

WATCH BELOW: Florida seeking more federal aid after historic flooding, according to DeSantis

DeSantis says Florida seeking more federal aid after historic flooding

DeSantis said the St. Johns River near Cocoa reached nearly 19 feet on Saturday, surpassing the previous record by more than a foot. He warned that because the river moves slowly, flooding could take weeks or even months to fully recede.

"There could be more flooding that happens in the near future," DeSantis said. "The St. Johns River is a major concern just given how high it has gotten."

Florida preparing another disaster declaration request

Florida previously requested a major federal disaster declaration following the first round of flooding earlier this month. DeSantis said that request is awaiting action from the federal government.

The state is now collecting damage assessments from the latest flooding and plans to submit another request for a major disaster declaration. DeSantis said the second request will cover a broader area because more counties and communities were affected by the latest rainfall.

Florida Division of Emergency Management Executive Director Jared Perdue said the state could have enough damage information to move forward with the request as soon as Monday or Tuesday.

DeSantis said he expects the request to warrant federal approval.

"It's basically just the damage assessments trying to show that there's been enough damage to justify federal intervention," DeSantis said. "And I think in this case that that has been the case."

DeSantis also said individual assistance included in the state's initial request could provide some relief to residents with damaged homes, including those who did not carry flood insurance. However, he cautioned that federal assistance may not cover the full amount of a homeowner's losses.

CNN Newsource via WESH-TV Central Florida continues to deal with widespread flooding, road closures and dangerous driving conditions after days of heavy rain. Parts of Brevard County have seen 28 inches of rain.

Nearly 500 floodwater rescues

State agencies, including the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Florida National Guard, Florida State Guard and Florida Highway Patrol, have completed nearly 500 floodwater rescues, according to DeSantis.

The Florida National Guard has mobilized 421 personnel and conducted 417 welfare checks, while deploying 54 high-water vehicles across six counties.

Another 173 FWC officers are deployed, along with more than 200 FHP troopers assisting flooded communities, stranded motorists and disabled vehicles.

Nearly 160 Florida State Guard personnel have also been mobilized. State Guard crews have helped with "muck and gut" operations at more than 250 properties in Brevard and Okeechobee counties, removing water-damaged material from flooded homes.

The state has distributed more than 22,000 boxes of water, 7,500 ready-to-eat meals, 1,200 flood cleanup buckets and 1,300 tarps to affected communities, according to Perdue.

Roads remain underwater

Emergency officials warned that high water remains a threat even as conditions begin to improve.

Perdue said State Road 50 in Brevard County and State Road 46 in Seminole County remained underwater as of Monday.

"If there are any state roads or local roads that are underwater, please do not drive or walk through the water," Perdue said. "It can be very dangerous. You just can't see what's down there."

The Florida Division of Emergency Management has deployed more than 10,000 feet of temporary flood barriers to protect critical infrastructure, including government buildings and lift stations in Seminole County and HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital in Sanford.

The state has also deployed 90 pumps and 22 vacuum trucks during the response in Brevard, Broward, Indian River, Flagler, Palm Beach, St. Lucie and Volusia counties.

FDOT has more than 750 personnel working on flood assessments and pumping operations across Central and South Florida, DeSantis said.

Resources available for residents

A shelter remains open at the Joseph N. Davis Community Center in Melbourne.

Four multi-agency resource centers have also been established across three counties, including two in Brevard County. DeSantis said more than 1,600 residents have already received assistance through the centers. The centers will be closed on Thanksgiving.

Residents whose homes are uninhabitable because of flooding can also apply for the state's temporary travel trailer program through emergencyRV.org.

DeSantis said state resources will remain in affected communities throughout the recovery.

"Our folks aren't going anywhere," DeSantis said. "We'll continue to do it. We're going to see through the federal assistance and make sure that people can get back on their feet."