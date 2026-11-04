Port St. Lucie offers up to $25,000 to homeowners for flood repairs

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Port St. Lucie homeowners whose properties were damaged by this week's flooding could be eligible for up to $25,000 in financial assistance for critical repairs.

The city announced Wednesday that it has allocated $1 million to its Disaster Relief Program to help low- and moderate-income homeowners repair their primary residences.

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Pre-applications for the program will open at 8 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, and funding will remain available until the $1 million allocation is exhausted.

The assistance is being offered through the State Housing Initiatives Partnership (SHIP) program, with funding provided by the Florida Housing Finance Corporation.

Eligible homeowners can receive up to $25,000 through a 0% interest deferred-payment loan with no monthly payments. The loans are forgiven over five years in accordance with program guidelines.

What repairs are covered?

According to the city, the money may be used for emergency repairs and other work needed to make a flood-damaged home safe and habitable.

Eligible expenses may include:



Tree and debris removal necessary to restore habitability

Payment of Homeowner insurance deductibles for eligible rehabilitation work

Temporary repairs to prevent further property damage, such as:

Roof repairs

Weatherproofing

Water extraction

Removal of water-damaged materials

Emergency plumbing or electrical work

Temporary structural stabilization

Other reasonable and necessary actions required to protect the home from additional damage

All work must be directly connected to the declared disaster and approved by the city before assistance is provided.

The program does not cover mold or mildew inspection, testing, removal or remediation. If a home requires mold remediation, the homeowner must have that work completed before other approved repairs can proceed.

Manufactured homes, pools, hot tubs and illegal or unpermitted work are also excluded.

Who qualifies?

To be eligible, applicants must meet the program's income requirements.

They must also have owned and occupied their home within Port St. Lucie city limits for at least one year. The home must have an assessed value of $560,154 or less, and applicants must be current on their mortgage and property tax payments.

How to apply

The city's pre-application process opens at 8 a.m. Thursday.

Residents can apply through the city's housing website.

Homeowners who need assistance can also contact Port St. Lucie's Neighborhood Services Department at 772-344-4084, email Housing@cityofpsl.com or visit City Hall at 121 SW Port St. Lucie Blvd.

Because the city has allocated a limited $1 million pool of funding, the program will remain open only until those funds are exhausted.