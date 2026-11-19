PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A Port St. Lucie homeowner says recent heavy rain is worsening damage left behind by Hurricane Milton more than two years ago, as she continues waiting for repairs through the state's Rebuild Florida Housing Repair and Replacement Program. A repair assessment reviewed by WPTV documents unrepaired storm damage and work needed inside her home.

Caryn McGregor contacted WPTV asking for help as water continued entering her house through the ceiling, windows and vents. During WPTV's visit, rainwater could be seen dripping inside the home.

"I'm scared my ceiling's gonna come down," McGregor said.

Buckets and towels have become a temporary solution while she waits for more permanent repairs.

"Water is coming in our house, and we're experiencing so much now," McGregor said. "I just can't believe the events that are happening."

WATCH: Recent rainfall worsens Hurricane Milton damage at Port St. Lucie home

Recent rainfall worsens Hurricane Milton damage at Port St. Lucie home

Assessment documents unrepaired Hurricane Milton damage

McGregor said her roof was damaged when Hurricane Milton struck Florida in October 2024. She said she initially contacted her insurance company but couldn't afford the deductible and later sought help through Rebuild Florida.

A repair assessment reviewed by WPTV lists Oct. 9, 2024, as the date of loss and says McGregor's home was inspected Jan. 6, 2026.

The assessment documents unrepaired storm damage and says McGregor reported plumbing problems since the hurricane. The proposed scope of work includes repairs involving ceilings, walls, plumbing, siding, appliances, drywall and doors.

The document helps establish the damage identified during the Rebuild Florida assessment, but it does not establish whether the proposed repairs were ultimately approved or funded.

Recent rain adds to homeowner's concerns

McGregor told WPTV the continued water intrusion has left her worried that parts of the ceiling could collapse.

"I can't even have my son living here because the ceiling, I'm scared of it falling on him and hurting him," McGregor said. She also expressed concerns about water and mold.

McGregor said water has damaged appliances in the home, including her washer, dryer and dishwasher.

"The water is ruining everything," she said.

Homeowner says she's waiting on permits and repairs

McGregor said Rebuild Florida inspected the home in January but the repairs have not been completed.

"They were supposed to help," she said. "However they were going to rebuild or replace it, they were supposed to do that."

McGregor said she has been told the project is waiting on permits before work can move forward. The documents reviewed by WPTV do not establish which permits remain outstanding, when they were requested or when construction is expected to begin.

For McGregor, recent rainfall has added urgency to a problem she says has already kept her family from returning to normal.

"I want them to help us fix our house," she said. "They said they were going to."

WPTV reporter Zitlali Solache reached out to Rebuild Florida seeking answers about the delay, the permitting process and when work could begin. Rebuild Florida acknowledged receiving WPTV's request, but a response addressing those questions had not been received by the time of reporting.

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