LOXAHATCHEE GROVES, Fla. — Two weeks after floodwaters covered Gardino Nursery in Loxahatchee Groves, conditions are improving, but the cleanup is far from over as the business prepares for the possibility of more rain.

WPTV reporter Christy Waite first visited Gardino Nursery two weeks ago, when parts of the property were covered in water up to her shins, and fish could be seen swimming through the floodwater.

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Palm Beach County nursery recovers from flooding, prepares for more rain

Waite returned to the nursery this week to see how conditions have changed and how the business is preparing for more wet weather.

The water has since receded, but signs of the flooding remain. Thick mud still covers parts of the property, making it difficult for employees to move around as they continue cleaning up.

Owner Sid Gardino said conditions have been improving enough for workers to once again reach some areas of the property by golf cart. But another round of rain brought three-quarters of an inch of water to the area.

Now, his attention is turning to the weather ahead.

"I don't know what's going to happen. They are forecasting a lot more rain," Gardino said.

Gardino Nursery is an appointment-only plant nursery in Loxahatchee Groves. Unfortunately, this year's weather has forced them to close business to visitors since October.

Gardino said being closed for so long because of the recent flooding is setting them back thousands of dollars in revenue.

For Gardino, it's not his first rodeo with Florida weather. Just this year, his business survived the freeze earlier this year, the drought over the summer, recent flooding, and now the potential for even more rain.

After weeks of bad weather, he's hoping for dry and sunny weather ahead.