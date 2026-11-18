RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Residents in Riviera Beach are preparing for another round of rain weeks after floodwaters damaged or destroyed hundreds of homes, including properties in Lone Pine Estates. With families still recovering, residents lined up for sandbags Tuesday as city leaders worked to identify financial assistance for homeowners.

For families who recently watched water enter their homes, the possibility of more rain is bringing back fears of another flood.

WATCH: Riviera Beach residents brace for more rain after devastating floods

Riviera Beach residents brace for more rain after devastating floods

Residents prepare for more rain

WPTV saw a line of cars as residents waited to pick up sandbags, with neighbors shoveling sand and loading bags into their vehicles.

“Keeping my fingers crossed,” said Keisha Harty while preparing for the rain.

WPTV reporter Zitlali Solache reconnected with the Harty family, who were waiting in line for sandbags while still recovering from the previous flooding.

“We need sandbags to put in front, just in case,” Harty said. “I don’t want another flood. Not another one again.”

Lone Pine Estates was among the Riviera Beach communities hit by the recent flooding, which left hundreds of homes damaged or destroyed.

Homeowner Guy Volel said his house flooded on consecutive days.

“Last week my house got flooded both days,” Volel said. “All the stuff inside my house is falling apart.”

Riviera Beach considers $2 million relief proposal

The preparations come after an emergency meeting Monday night as residents continued pressing city leaders for help.

Riviera Beach Mayor Douglas Lawson told WPTV that city officials are looking for ways to get financial assistance to affected homeowners.

“Residents are hurting and we’re trying to find every vehicle to help them to get the resources they need to rebuild their homes,” Lawson said.

City leaders are considering a $2 million relief proposal for residents affected by the flooding. Lawson said officials directed staff to move quickly and hoped to have more information before the Thanksgiving break.

“We demanded that staff comes back as quickly as possible,” Lawson said. “So hopefully by next week, prior to the Thanksgiving break, we’ll have some answers for our residents to be able to disseminate some of this money we’ve allocated for them.”

City hopes for federal disaster assistance

Lawson said the city is also hoping for a major disaster declaration from the president that could make federal disaster assistance available to residents.

“Emotions are high because residents lost everything,” Lawson said.

For residents preparing their homes once again, the focus is now on preventing more damage while they wait for answers about financial assistance.

“We’re here with you, we’re praying for you and we’re supporting you,” Lawson said.

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