Palm Beach County firefighters outline 3-day response to widespread flooding

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Palm Beach County Fire Rescue crews rescued and evacuated several people during three days of widespread flooding that left vehicles stranded, roads impassable and some neighborhoods covered by several feet of water.

The department said its flood response operations began Sunday and continued through Tuesday as crews responded to emergencies in several parts of the county.

WATCH BELOW: Aerial video of flooding in Century Village

Flooding strands residents in Century Village

One of the largest operations unfolded Sunday evening in the Century Village area of unincorporated central Palm Beach County.

Beginning around 5 p.m., firefighters responded to more than seventy 911 calls from the area. Nearly 100 residents were trapped in stranded vehicles as water rose rapidly, according to PBCFR.

Firefighters reported encountering cars floating with people still inside and water reaching 3 to 4 feet deep in some locations.

To help locate people in need of rescue, PBCFR deployed drones over Century Village, Cypress Lakes the Tennis Club and surrounding areas. The drones flew around stranded vehicles and used thermal-imaging cameras to search for people.

Using information gathered from the air, firefighters waded through floodwater and deployed high-water vehicles and brush trucks to reach residents and bring them to higher ground.

Despite the dangerous conditions, PBCFR said no injuries were reported during those rescues.

WATCH BELOW: Aerial video of flooding, rescues in Riviera Beach

Riviera Beach residents rescued from flooding

More rescues in Riviera Beach

The response continued Monday night when PBCFR's Urban Search and Rescue Swiftwater Response Team deployed to flooded neighborhoods in Riviera Beach.

The team remained in the area for nearly 24 hours, deploying emergency rafts and boats and going door to door to check on residents where flooded streets had become impassable to normal vehicles.

During that operation, PBCFR said crews evacuated 71 people, conducted two medical rescues and evacuated nine pets.

The flood response came as the department was also dedicating dozens of personnel and other resources to the aircraft crash site along Military Trail, including a mobile command post.

Overall, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said it responded to more than 1,600 emergency calls countywide during the three-day period after the flooding began.

That figure includes all 911 calls handled by the department, not just flooding-related emergencies.