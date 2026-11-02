Heavy rain floods Port St. Lucie roads, strands drivers; residents call for drainage improvements

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Heavy rain is flooding roadways across the Treasure Coast, leaving drivers stranded, disrupting daily routines and prompting police to urge residents to stay off the roads unless travel is absolutely necessary.

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Heavy rain floods Port St. Lucie roads, leaving drivers stranded

Along Southwest Airoso Boulevard in Port St. Lucie, floodwaters reached approximately knee-deep in some areas, turning roadways into lakes and covering sidewalks. Vehicles that attempted to drive through the water stalled, leaving drivers waiting for help as passing cars sent waves toward already stranded vehicles.

Port St. Lucie police say officers are responding to a significant number of calls involving vehicles stranded in floodwaters.

One driver told WPTV his vehicle died while he was trying to pick up his children.

"I'm on hold with the insurance company right now trying to get some help," he said.

The man, who has lived in the area for six years, said he believes drainage conditions have gotten worse following heavy rain events.

Another woman found herself stranded after her vehicle stopped working just minutes after driving toward Southwest Airoso Boulevard.

"Every time a car comes by, it pushes my car," she told WPTV.

The woman could only speak to WPTV through a small opening in her driver's side door as water continued to rush toward her vehicle. A nearby man eventually tried to help her get out.

A couple nearby also described watching their vehicle sink deeper into the floodwaters after being stranded for about an hour, with waves from passing traffic pushing the car around.

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For some residents, the flooding created more than just a driving hazard. It also raised concerns about getting children to and from school.

One woman told WPTV she was trying to figure out how to pick up her children after parents were notified they needed to retrieve their students.

"They just announced it, they just called parents right now to pick up kids from school. They let the kids go to school knowing it was like this," she said.

She said her sister lost a nearly new vehicle to flooding on the same road just last year.

"It was only three months old, and she got stuck here on the road because the drainage system here sucks, is so bad," she said.

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The woman questioned whether the city's road expansion efforts are being matched with improvements to its drainage infrastructure.

"They just keep widening the roads, not even worried about anything else," she said.

The city says it is working on longer-term drainage improvements, including a project in the Oak Hammock neighborhood.

Plans include new retention ponds, drainage boxes and raising portions of California Boulevard and Savona Boulevard to help address recurring flooding.

However, the project remains in the data-collection phase and could take years to complete.

In the meantime, the city says it is testing water-level sensors to help crews respond more quickly to flooding and working to clear debris from drainage systems.

Crews are also checking drainage systems for water flow and addressing potholes reported or discovered during inspections.

Port St. Lucie police are asking residents to stay home and avoid traveling unless absolutely necessary.

Officials warn that even a few inches of moving water can be dangerous and remind drivers never to underestimate the depth or current of floodwaters.