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Florida requests federal disaster assistance after widespread flooding

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TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida has formally requested federal disaster assistance to help communities recover from recent flooding across Central and South Florida.

At the request of Gov. Ron DeSantis, the Florida Division of Emergency Management announced Monday that the state submitted a Major Disaster Declaration request seeking federal assistance for communities impacted by the flooding.

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The request comes after heavy rainfall caused significant flooding in portions of the state, leaving communities dealing with lingering water and damage more than a week later.

"We remain committed to working with our federal partners to ensure impacted Floridians receive the assistance they need to recover," the Florida Division of Emergency Management said in a post on X.

A Major Disaster Declaration must receive federal approval before the requested assistance becomes available.

The state's announcement did not specify which counties are included in the request or detail what types of federal assistance Florida is seeking.

The request is the latest step in the recovery process as residents, businesses and local governments continue assessing damage from the flooding.

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