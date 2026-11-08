Okeechobee family forced to rebuild after historic flooding destroys home

OKEECHOBEE, Fla. — A family in Okeechobee is facing a long road to recovery after historic flooding sent more than two feet of water into their home, destroying much of what they spent years building.

Jennifer McArthur says her family never expected to experience flooding like this, especially because their home is not in a designated flood zone.

Ring camera video captured the frightening moments when the family rushed out of their home with backpacks on their shoulders as floodwaters quickly overtook the property.

Jennifer McArthur

"We really didn't have a warning, we knew it was going to rain but that was it. Within an hour everything was under water," McArthur said.

One week later, McArthur took WPTV reporter Brooke Chau inside the home, showing the damage left behind.

"For six years I worked so hard to give my family a beautiful home," she said.

Now, the family is left trying to figure out how to rebuild.

"We never thought we'd have to go through something like this and watch everything that we built and worked for be literally washed away," McArthur said.

WPTV

The home is currently unlivable, and the family does not know when they will be able to return. McArthur's husband, Richard Maraj, also hopes the flooding will bring attention to drainage concerns in the area.

"This area especially we'd really like to improve the drainage; it's something that as taxpayers we'd really like to see an improvement," Maraj said.

For now, the family is focused on picking up the pieces and rebuilding their lives after losing the home they worked so hard to create.

A friend of the family has also set up a GoFundMe to help Jennifer and her family cover home repairs and other essential needs as they navigate the difficult road ahead. Those who wish to help can find the fundraiser here.