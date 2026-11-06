St. Lucie County asks residents, businesses to report flood damage through online survey

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — St. Lucie County is asking residents, businesses and agricultural property owners affected by recent flooding to report damage through an online survey as officials work to document the extent of the impacts.

The survey is open to property owners and tenants across the county, including Fort Pierce, Port St. Lucie, St. Lucie Village and unincorporated St. Lucie County.

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County officials said the information collected will be shared with local, state and federal partners to help assess the extent of the flooding and guide recovery efforts.

The survey asks respondents to provide the property's location and building type, along with basic information about flooding and damage. It also includes questions about private wells used for household water and septic systems.

People can complete the flood impact survey here through Friday, Nov. 20.

County officials stressed that completing the survey is not an application for assistance and does not guarantee that funding will be available. Instead, the information will be used to help officials better understand the scope of the damage.

Anyone with multiple affected structures should submit a separate survey for each one. The county is seeking reports about impacts to buildings and their associated systems rather than flooding limited to yards or surrounding property.

Residents should only report conditions they have already observed. Officials are warning people not to enter unsafe buildings, walk through floodwater or touch electrical equipment in order to assess damage.

Anyone who needs help completing the survey can contact the St. Lucie County Community Services Department at 772-462-1777 or comm_info@stlucieco.gov.