ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — Residents of the Porto Sol neighborhood in Royal Palm Beach are bracing for another round of wet weather after rain once again flooded streets, just weeks after the community experienced historic flooding that forced neighbors to wade through deep water to help one another.

The latest flooding was not as severe, and water had started to recede when WPTV's Michael Hoffman visited the neighborhood. But with more rain expected, resident Tom Slaughter said seeing water creep back into the streets is enough to make him nervous.

"I've never seen anything like this," Slaughter said. "It's pretty unbelievable."

WATCH: Royal Palm Beach residents brace for more flooding

Royal Palm Beach residents brace for more rain after Porto Sol floods again

Flooded streets bring back memories of historic flooding

For residents who recently experienced much more severe flooding, the latest standing water is more than a nuisance.

"The rain came, and this is not as bad as the first flood that we had," Slaughter said. "But obviously, when you have this much water in the streets, and it gets up close to your house, you know, a little nervous. Makes you a little nervous."

A few weeks earlier, conditions looked dramatically different.

Streets in Porto Sol were underwater, leaving Slaughter and his neighbors wading through deep water to check on each other and lend a hand.

One neighbor had only recently moved into the area when the flooding hit and could not make it to the grocery store.

So Slaughter helped make sure he had something to eat.

"Didn't even have a way to get to the grocery store, so we helped him out with some pizzas," Slaughter said.

Neighbors prepare as more rain approaches

After going through that flooding once, Slaughter said his family is better prepared for another stretch of wet weather.

The immediate concern is keeping an eye on the water and making sure the family has enough food if conditions make it difficult to leave home.

Beyond that, Slaughter already has a plan for passing the time indoors.

"Grand Theft Auto is out, so I think pretty much me and the rest of the world — we're playing that," Slaughter said. "We're playing the new game."

The timing, he joked, could work out.

"This weekend is perfect timing," Slaughter said. "We get to play the game, stay inside a little bit, you know, and as long as the food holds up, we'll be OK."

For residents in Porto Sol, however, the coming rain carries a different weight after seeing how quickly conditions deteriorated during the historic flooding just weeks ago.

The water from the latest rain may be going down, but residents are watching closely as the next round approaches.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

