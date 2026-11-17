MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Just weeks after historic flooding destroyed homes and displaced families in Jensen Beach, Martin County residents are bracing for another round of heavy rain — with up to 12 inches forecast over the next three days.

For families still struggling to recover, the threat of more flooding comes as county commissioners work to determine what caused the initial disaster and how to help those who lost nearly everything.

On Tuesday, flood victims packed a Martin County Commission meeting, pleading for financial assistance and answers.

'We're kind of stuck'

Along Cheri Drive in Jensen Beach, the signs of destruction remain. Dumpsters line driveways, damaged belongings sit outside and families are still trying to salvage what's left of their homes.

Lisa French, her husband, Jeremy, and their two young sons are among those displaced after floodwaters rose as high as 3 feet inside some homes two weeks ago.

"It's like we're kind of stuck," French told WPTV investigative reporter Kate Hussey.

French said her home had about 3 to 6 inches of flooding that sat inside for more than a week, causing mold to grow 3 to 4 feet up the walls.

"So they, yeah, they tore the walls down in the house," said French. "They just chipped up the last bit of the tile, and it's empty."

Now, with more rain approaching, French fears her family could face another disaster before recovering from the first.

"Of course, we're afraid because we all flooded in our houses," she said.

New figures released by Martin County show at least 36 homes sustained damage, with an estimated $3 million in residential losses. Commissioners estimated another $14 million in damage to beaches, and at least $1 million in damage to roadways that now need repairs.

For some residents, the destruction represents a lifetime of memories washed away.

"We've lost everything," one elderly Jensen Beach resident told commissioners. "We have 60 years of our life — kids, grandkids, everything. We have nothing left. It's all gone."

County approves $200,000 investigation into flooding

As residents demand answers about what went wrong, commissioners approved shifting $200,000 from the county's stormwater budget to investigate whether development and changes to local drainage systems contributed to the flooding.

Commissioner Blake Capps called the investigation "a good starting point."

"It may be that we need to augment the study beyond the $200,000 that we approve today," said Capps.

Meanwhile, county crews are working around the clock to prepare for the next storm, lowering retention pond levels, deploying additional pumps and draining flooded properties.

"We have people 24 hours a day pumping that material down," Martin County Public Works Director Jim Gorton said.

Financial relief approved, but restrictions could leave families without help

Commissioners also approved financial assistance for eligible flood victims through the state's State Housing Initiatives Partnership (SHIP) program.

The assistance includes grants of up to $25,000 for income-eligible homeowners and loans of up to $75,000 secured by liens on their properties.

But there's a catch: The grants are reimbursement-based, meaning homeowners must first pay for eligible repairs before receiving the money.

For families who lost everything, that presents another obstacle.

"We don't have $25,000," French said. "A lot of people don't have $25,000, so it's great, and we're appreciative, but I mean, our house is empty, and $25,000 is not going to do much for us."

The other problem: the county currently has just $1 million in SHIP funding available, and commissioners warned the money could run out quickly, even with additional state funding promised.

"They haven't given us the amount yet, but they have assured us that we will be getting some disaster relief funds," said Human Services Director Michelle Miller

Strict income limits could also disqualify some flood victims who cannot afford to rebuild on their own. The income cap for a family of one is $86,040. The cap for a family of two is $98,400. For a family of four, it's $122,880.

When reporter Kate Hussey asked Capps what would happen to those families, he acknowledged the county needs to explore other options.

"There are going to be a lot of heart-wrenching cases where someone barely missed the limit, and we're going to need to take a look at what we can do for those folks," Capps said.

For residents like French, the need is immediate.

"We just need somebody to step up," she said. "We need funding."

More rain ahead as county awaits potential federal assistance

With another round of heavy rain approaching, Martin County is distributing sandbags at Halpatiokee Regional Park to help residents protect their properties, with a limit of 25 per person.

The County's Emergency Operations Center is scheduled to be staffed beginning Tuesday at 2 p.m., and the county is coordinating with the National Weather Service and Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM).

Fire Rescue is also standing by with multiple high-water rescue trucks.

Commissioners also said a Federal Emergency Management Agency representative is expected to visit Nov. 30 to assess the damage — a potential step toward securing federal disaster assistance.

But for families still displaced and facing the possibility of more flooding, the uncertainty remains.

