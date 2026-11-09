Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
3  WX Alerts
MoneyReal Estate News

Flood-damaged Florida homeowners may qualify for property tax break. Here's what to know

State law allows a partial refund for some catastrophic damage
WPTV consumer reporter Matt Sczesny speaks to Jesse Cabral, who lives in the Grand Isles Condominiums and was impacted by the recent flooding.
WPTV
WPTV consumer reporter Matt Sczesny speaks to Jesse Cabral, who lives in the Grand Isles Condominiums and was impacted by the recent flooding.
WPTV consumer reporter Matt Sczesny speaks to Jesse Cabral, who lives in the Grand Isles Condominiums and was impacted by the recent flooding.
Posted
and last updated
Add WPTV as a Google Preferred Source

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — In some areas of South Florida and the Treasure Coast, the flooding from last week's heavy rains persists.

"It's been a definite challenge," says Jesse Cabral in the Grand Isles condos, located off Haverhill Road in West Palm Beach.

WATCH REPORT BELOW:

Flood damage could qualify homeowners for tax break

The water around his condo is still over ankle-deep and laps up to his garage.

"It didn’t come into the unit itself, but it did flood my garage and did do a lot of damage in there," Cabral said.

For some homeowners, flood damage can lead to a break on property taxes.

"Under Florida law, homeowners whose residences are uninhabitable for at least 30 consecutive days due to a catastrophic event may qualify for a partial property tax refund," according to an email from Palm Beach County Appraiser Dorothy Jacks.

Homeowners seeking a refund for damage must submit an Application for Catastrophic Event Tax Refund (Form DR-465) and supporting documentation by March 1, 2027.

Don't have flood insurance?

Consumer

No flood insurance? What homeowners need to know

Kate Hussey

Damage sustained during this flooding will not change a property's 2026 assessment but may affect its 2027 assessment if repairs remain incomplete as of Jan. 1, 2027.

Having flood insurance is still the best protection from sudden flooding events, even in areas not known for flooding in the past.

"This isn't a designated flood zone, and I didn't get flood insurance, so it might be a problem," Cabral said.

More flooding coverage
Flood damage could qualify homeowners for tax break No flood insurance? What homeowners need to know Residents still flooded 8 days after historic rainfall Family forced to rebuild after historic flooding destroys home Floodwaters linger for days in West Palm community Chimp sanctuary seeks help after flooding Flood damage in St. Lucie Co.? Report it here Flooding prompts questions about drainage, development Flooding leaves community without power, most homes evacuated West Palm residents trapped for days by floodwaters Flooding impacts several Palm Beach Gardens neighborhoods 'It's still rising': Jensen Beach homes flooded WATCH: Firefighters respond to widespread flooding in Palm Beach Co. Teachers, parents question decision not to close all schools Riviera Beach faces recovery after historic 1-in-1,000-year flood More than 15 inches of rain reported in parts of Palm Beach Gardens 'Worst that I've seen': Historic rainfall floods Okeechobee Co. WATCH: Aerial video shows significant flooding in St. Lucie West Port St. Lucie offers up to $25K for flood repairs Heavy rain floods Port St. Lucie roads, strands drivers DeSantis declares state of emergency after flooding Indian River, St. Lucie counties declare emergencies over flooding

HOUSING RESOURCES

SEEKING SOLUTIONS