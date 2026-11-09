Flood-damaged Florida homeowners may qualify for property tax break. Here's what to know

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — In some areas of South Florida and the Treasure Coast, the flooding from last week's heavy rains persists.

"It's been a definite challenge," says Jesse Cabral in the Grand Isles condos, located off Haverhill Road in West Palm Beach.

WATCH REPORT BELOW:

Flood damage could qualify homeowners for tax break

The water around his condo is still over ankle-deep and laps up to his garage.

"It didn’t come into the unit itself, but it did flood my garage and did do a lot of damage in there," Cabral said.

For some homeowners, flood damage can lead to a break on property taxes.

"Under Florida law, homeowners whose residences are uninhabitable for at least 30 consecutive days due to a catastrophic event may qualify for a partial property tax refund," according to an email from Palm Beach County Appraiser Dorothy Jacks.

Homeowners seeking a refund for damage must submit an Application for Catastrophic Event Tax Refund (Form DR-465) and supporting documentation by March 1, 2027.

Consumer No flood insurance? What homeowners need to know Kate Hussey

Damage sustained during this flooding will not change a property's 2026 assessment but may affect its 2027 assessment if repairs remain incomplete as of Jan. 1, 2027.

Having flood insurance is still the best protection from sudden flooding events, even in areas not known for flooding in the past.

"This isn't a designated flood zone, and I didn't get flood insurance, so it might be a problem," Cabral said.