LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — With more heavy rain possible this week, the City of Lake Worth Beach is taking steps to prepare as some residents continue recovering from last week's historic flooding.

The city says it is closely monitoring weather conditions and working to maintain critical infrastructure in an effort to minimize additional flooding.

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Lake Worth Beach prepares for more rain as residents continue recovering from historic flooding

As part of those preparations, residents can pick up sandbags Tuesday from 12:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Osborne Community Center, located at 1699 Wingfield St. The pickup is self-service, supplies are available while they last, and residents must provide proof of Lake Worth Beach residency.

City crews are also working to address drainage concerns in areas vulnerable to flooding.

Water Utilities crews are clearing storm drains along 18th Avenue South and in other flood-prone areas, including Bryant Park. Sewer collections crews are monitoring water levels along 7th Avenue North and South Lakeside Drive to help ensure the system is prepared for additional rainfall.

During an interview with WPTV, Vice Mayor Mimi May said the city is working to get ahead of future storms.

"They are cleaning out the storm drains, they are making sure that there's no debris there, they are cleaning out the pump house that's in Bryant Park," May said.

May said the city is also pursuing grants to strengthen its drainage infrastructure over the long term, while prioritizing maintenance and clearing existing systems in the immediate future.

In the South Palm neighborhood, city leaders say crews recently removed nearly 23 yards of sediment from the sewer system, clearing an estimated 75% of a blockage.

Although the neighborhood still experienced flooding, city leaders say removing the blockage weeks earlier helped prevent conditions from becoming significantly worse and helped keep raw sewage out of homes.

Residents say they're still concerned about the possibility of more flooding.

Natalie Samples, whose home experienced water intrusion during recent rainfall, said hearing more rain could be on the way immediately raised concerns about the damage already sustained.

"My first thought was, oh no, our floors are already ruined, and we've got to get in action and figure it out," Samples said.

Another resident, Mario Spiteri, said his home is in a low-lying area and his garage was filled with water during the previous flooding.

"We don't want to get caught again," Spiteri said.

In addition to sandbag distribution, Lake Worth Beach is offering storm recovery assistance for residents dealing with property damage.

The city has announced complimentary debris pickup for storm-related flooding debris. Residents can contact Solid Waste at 561-533-7344 or solidwasteinfo@lakeworthbeachfl.gov to ask about scheduling a pickup.

Residents who need repairs following flood damage can also contact the city's Building Division to request an expedited building permit at 561-586-1786 or BldgDiv@lakeworthbeachfl.gov.

The Lake Worth Drainage District (LWDD) says its canals in southeastern Palm Beach County are prepared for a potentially heavy rainfall event.

However, the district emphasizes that neighborhood drainage systems are also the responsibility of individual communities, homeowners associations and property managers.

Residents are encouraged to safely clear debris from storm drains around their homes and report blocked internal drainage systems to the appropriate HOA or municipality.

The district also reminds residents that emergency operable flood-control structures are not authorized to be opened at this time.

As another round of rain approaches, officials are urging residents to avoid driving or walking through standing water and to use alternate routes when encountering flooded roadways.