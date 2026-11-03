Gov. DeSantis declares state of emergency for 7 Florida counties, including Treasure Coast, for flooding

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency Monday for Indian River, Martin and St. Lucie counties as heavy rainfall and flooding continued to affect parts of the Treasure Coast.

The three Treasure Coast counties are among seven covered by Executive Order 26-227. The declaration also includes Brevard, DeSoto, Hardee and Highlands counties.

The governor's office said flooding has affected and could continue to affect critical infrastructure, including state and county roads, major interstates, airports and schools. Additional heavy rain and thunderstorms were also forecast, potentially worsening flooding in already affected areas.

READ THE FULL EXECUTIVE ORDER BELOW:

The declaration gives state and local officials additional authority and resources to respond to the flooding. It authorizes the state coordinating officer to carry out response, recovery and mitigation efforts, including logistical, rescue and evacuation operations. The order also allows the Florida National Guard and Florida State Guard to be activated as needed.

The order gives the Florida Department of Transportation authority to close roads or manage traffic when necessary and allows tolls to be waived if needed to facilitate emergency assistance or evacuations. Local governments may also waive certain procedures involving public works, contracts, equipment, workers and spending to speed up their emergency response.

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Residents in Indian River, Martin and St. Lucie counties are also covered by provisions allowing pharmacists to provide up to a 30-day emergency refill of maintenance medications. State and local facilities may be closed as necessary, and public facilities suitable for shelters must be made available if requested by local emergency management officials.

The declaration also activates Florida's price-gouging protections in the affected counties for essential commodities, supplies, services and equipment needed because of the emergency.

With Florida's general election scheduled for Tuesday, the order includes a provision addressing potential impacts from the flooding. Any county supervisor of elections who cannot fully comply with certain polling-place requirements must notify the Florida Department of State about proposed partial or substitute measures, which would require approval from the Florida secretary of state.

The executive order took effect immediately on Monday and is scheduled to remain in effect for 60 days unless it is extended.